Disha Parmar's mushy birthday post for ‘love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya will melt your heart; see pics

Disha Parmar's mushy birthday post for 'love of her life' Rahul Vaidya will melt your heart

Singer Rahul Vaidya turned a year older on Thursday. To celebrate his special day RKV along with his wife Disha Parmar jetted off for a vacation. While the couple is having the time of their life in the Maldives, Disha took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her dear husband. She also shared some cosy pictures from their time together in the island city.

“Happy birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you!”, she wrote in the caption alongside the happy pictures. Take a look:

Disha can be seen hugging Rahul while the duo posed for the pictures together. The actress looked beautiful in an orange colour outfit, while Rahul chose to wear a comfy t-shirt and shorts.

The couple who is popularly known as 'Dishul' by their fans received lots of love and good wishes in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday sir..... I hope coming days you and your family always happy God bless you sir you are my favorite contestants on bb house 14.... Love you sir." The other said, "Count your life by smiles, not tears. Count your age by friends, not years.! Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true." Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga also dropped her birthday wishes.

Earlier, Disha gave a sneak peek to her fans and followers from their trip.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story is right out of a fairytale. From whirlwind romance and a wedding proposal on national television, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai on July 16.

On the work front, Disha is currently playing the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and made it to the top 5.

