Image Source : IANS 'Sai Baba' back on television

"Sai Baba", which has actor Mukul Nag playing saint Sai Baba, is returning to the small screen. The tale of Sai Baba will give the audience strength to fight various odds of lives with or without a pandemic, says the show's creative writer and director Moti Sagar.

The show will help in spreading the message, teachings and work of Sai Baba during these unprecedented times in the country.

"Our family was a firm believer of Sai Baba for many years. The thought process behind making the show 'Sai Baba' was the blessings that was given by him to my father, me and my family members," said Sagar.

"We can proudly say that we were the original makers and creators who made a show depicting the life of Sai Baba for Indian audience in 2005. The tale of Sai Baba will give the audience strength to fight various odds of lives with or without a pandemic. His speeches talk about uplifting humanity and can inspire everyone in today's day and age. The show deserves to be seen again and again and I am happy that Star Plus is telecasting the show for its viewers and devotees of Sai Baba during such tough times," he added.

It will be aired from June 22 onwards.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage