Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik receives 'divinely beautiful' birthday gift from husband Abhinav Shukla; WATCH

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday on August 26th with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress took a trip to Kerala and shared some beautiful images from the picturesque locations on her social media. On Thursday, Rubina shared a throwback video and gave us a glimpse of the special birthday gift. Sharing a video of the ‘Shirodhara’ process of relaxation, Rubina revealed that it was a special gift from her hubby.

Sharing the video, Rubina wrote in the caption, "This is what my Birthday looked LIKE… @ashukla09 made sure it is divinely beautiful With serene atmosphere, clean diet and Ayurvedic treatments , my body and soul have surely rejuvenated."

In the video, Rubina can be seen undergoing the process of Shirodhara (an Ayurvedic healing technique). The actress is seen lying as some liquid is pouring over her head. She also mentioned the benefits of taking the Shirodhara technique, which includes relieving anxiety, improves concentration, slows ageing, solution for numerous eye problems, assists in removing migraines, headaches, improves vision, improves blood circulation and others.

On the work front, the 34-year-old Dilaik, known for shows such as Choti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was recently seen in the music video ‘Bhee Jaunga’ opposite Stebin Ben. The actress has commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh. She had shared a picture of the script on social media as she wrote in the caption, “Embracing a new lesson, a new teacher …….. #happyteachersday”.