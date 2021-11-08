Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Roadies 18: Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's show to take place in South Africa this year

Roadies is all about adventure and excitement and this time the youth based reality show is all set to double the fun by going international. Amidst the discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain and Russia, the channel has confirmed the final location as South Africa for this season. This is the first time Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula's show will go international and ride across the South African terrain. The Roadies troop will hit the road and create a pitstop at 10 different locations.

Deborah Polycarp, Head - MTV Content Originals, Viacom18 said: "The very spirit of Roadies lies in adventure and newness. To up the ante this time around as Roadies turns 18, we thought why not rewrite the very definition of adventure for the fans! Making Roadies all the more exciting, this time, we are racing to glory on the roads of South Africa to create some historic moments that will get our adrenaline pumping for years to come.

"The fans have a lot of surprises to look forward to and we can't wait to unfold them as we go along in this journey. The only thing I would want to tell all the Roadies fans right now is, let the race begin in South Africa."

The shoot for Season 18 on Roadies is expected to start mid-December and will soon air on MTV India.

The show is known for its exciting tasks and the drama that unfolds between different teams and contestants.