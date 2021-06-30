Shilpa Shinde pens heartfelt note as she mourns demise of Mandira's husband & her first director Raj Kaushal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHINDE BB11 Shilpa Shinde mourns demise of Mandira Bedi's husband & her first director Raj Kaushal

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi's filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after succumbing to a heart attack. As per reports, he was at his home when he suffered the heart attack. The news left not just the fans but also their friends and colleagues from the industry are shocked as the pictures of the two of them partying with their friends were circulated on social media on Sunday. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also took to her Instagram account to express grief over Raj's sudden demise. Raj was Shilpa's first director with whom she worked.

Sharing his picture, Shilpa penned an emotional note, "Sadly enough, the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained. Raj Kaushal ji meri life ke 1st director hain. My deepest condolences to his family @mandirabedi."

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon also took to social media to pay condolences to Mandira and family.

She tweeted, "Deeply saddened ! @mandybedi can’t imagine what you must be going through. You are in our prayers. May you and your kids get all the strength in the world. Folded hands."

Raj Kaushal was a director, producer and writer and did a lot of notable work during late 90s and mid 2000. His last rites took place at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Samir Soni, Rohit Roy and wife Manasi Joshi Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary were a few who attended the last rites.

Speaking about the couple, the two were madly in love with each and other and tied the knot on February 14, 1999. They adopted a baby girl last year and named her Tara. The couples' Instagram handle is filled with lovable family pictures.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.