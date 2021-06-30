Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KAUSHAL/SMRITI IRANI Smriti Irani aka Tulsi mourns co-star Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

Actress Mandira Bedi's filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning. As per reports, he was at his home when he suffered the heart attack. His demise has come up as a major shock for the film and television industry. Their family and friends gathered to support the inconsolable actress. The filmmaker known for helming projects like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo' was 49 when he breathed his last.

Celebs rushed to the couple’s residence to pay their last respects. Now, Smriti Irani, who had worked with Mandira Bedi in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', mourned Raj's sudden demise. The actress took to social media and shared a black and white picture of the late filmmaker. She wrote ‘Om Shanti’ with folded-hands emoji.

Smriti and Mandira worked together in popular Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where the latter played the role of Dr. Mandira Kapadia.

Raj Kaushal was a director, producer and writer and did a lot of notable work during late 90s and mid 2000. His last rites took place at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Samir Soni, Rohit Roy and wife Manasi Joshi Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary were a few who attended the last rites.

Speaking about the couple, the two were madly in love with each and other and tied the knot on February 14, 1999. They adopted a baby girl last year and named her Tara. The couples' Instagram handle is filled with lovable family pictures.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.

