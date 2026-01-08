Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune to Farah Khan’s The 50: Reality TV shows to watch in 2026 2026 brings back popular reality TV shows with new seasons and fresh formats. From cooking and dating to business and game shows, here’s what you can binge-watch this year.

New Delhi:

2026 is set to be a big year for entertainment, with several popular reality TV shows returning with new seasons and many new shows recently announced. Some have already started streaming, while others are set to premiere soon.

From puzzle-solving game shows to cooking and dating reality shows, a wide variety of content is on offer. In our TV Thursdays segment, here’s a look at the reality TV shows you can binge-watch.

Reality TV shows to watch in 2026

Wheel of Fortune: When and where to watch

The Indian version of the award-winning American game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, is set to hit television screens soon. In December 2025, the makers announced the show with a poster. It will air on Sony Television and stream on Sony LIV.

MasterChef India Season 9: Judges, theme and streaming details

The popular cooking reality show MasterChef India has returned with its ninth season. This year’s theme is ‘Pride of India’. The show features judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur.

Splitsvilla Season 16: Premiere date and hosts

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is set to return with Season 16. Hosted by actors Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, MTV Splitsvilla 16 will begin streaming on January 9, 2026.

Shark Tank India Season 5: Sharks and streaming platform

Sony TV’s hit entrepreneurship reality show Shark Tank India has returned with its fifth season.The show premiered on January 5, 2026, and is currently streaming on Sony LIV. Several familiar Sharks are back, including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal.

The 50: New reality show streaming details

The 50 is reportedly inspired by the French series Les Cinquante. The show will feature 50 contestants and air on JioHotstar. While the makers have not revealed details about the format, the show is scheduled to start streaming from February 1, 2026.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi is set to return with its sixth season on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar.

The show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Also Read: TV Thursday: Arun Govil to Dipika Chikhlia, Ramayan actors who went on to become MPs