Rashami Desai reveals what's her equation with Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan post Bigg Boss 13

Television actress Rashami Desai has always been on the list of celebrities who have always attracted limelight. Two such incidents included her spat with Sidharth Shukla during the course of the show Dil Se Dil Tak and the other was the reports of her marriage with her then-boyfriend Arhaan Khan during the course of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. But her equation with the two actors turned upside down as Arhaan turned out to be the one who lied about his marriage and kids while the two co-actors became friends by the end of the season.

Now that the show has ended, her fans wanted to know what's her relationship with the two of them is now as she was seen saying that she would not see them after the show is over. The Naagin actress has now opened up about the same in an interview she gave to Spotboye. She said, "We are cool with each other now. In fact, I wished him and Shehnaaz both after seeing their song Bhula Dunga."

While for Arhaan she said, "I think he expected me to call. He sent me messages. Thoda bahut communication hua but then I was sure it’s not happening. It was just communication. Everything was over between us inside the Bigg Boss House only."

When asked about how she would react if she bumped into Arhaan, she said, "Maine kabhi bhi kuch galat nahin kiya, toh main galat sochungi bhi nahin. I will meet him but just cordially- jitna zaroori hai sirf utna. It can't be like the days of old, again."

She is currently quarantining with her family. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother and wrote, "What I love the most about staying home because of self-quarantine is who I share it with. Maa Tell me how’s your quarantine time going with your fam ?"