Photos of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh go viral as fans share pics from Bigg Boss 15 LIVE feed

Rakhi Sawant made shocking revelations on Bigg Boss 14 about her personal life. The actress shared that she is married to a man named Ritesh. While she divulged details about her troubled marriage to him, Rakhi never posted pictures of him. thus, it became almost impossible for everyone to believe her. Now, Rakhi and her husband Ritesh are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card contestants. This will be the first time that the audience will be introduced to him.

Ahead of the premiere of the episode on television, fans have been sharing pictures of Ritesh from Bigg Boss LIVE feed. The reality show is 24*7 LIVE on OTT platform Voot and subscribers can watch everything that's happening inside the house ahead of the episode. Although Ritesh’s is yet to be introduced on the daily episode yet, screenshots from the live feed have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a promo clip of the show doing the round on social media, Rakhi is seen welcoming her better half with a puja thali. The clip shared by the channel also shows that Rakhi enters the house first. She is seen standing in front of the camera and saying: "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I've come along with my husband Ritesh)."

Dressed in a red saree, Rakhi dances on Madhuri Dixit's number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' before Ritesh's entry.

In a few moments, the doors to the 'Bigg Boss' house open and Ritesh steps in the house wearing a sehra (headdress worn by an Indian groom). His face was not revealed in the promo.

Apart from Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will also enter the show as wildcards. Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Abhijit Bichukale was also supposed to enter BB 15, however, he reportedly contracted COVID 19 and was hence asked to step back.