Rajinikanth injured during shoot of Bear Grylls hosted Man vs Wild in Mysuru

Megastar Rajinikanth who began filming the popular survival show 'Man vs Wild' with adventurer Bear Grylls in Mysuru has suffered minor injuries, suggests reports. The megastar who became the second Indian after PM Narendra Modi to feature in the favourite tv series suffered a minor injury on ankle and bruises on his shoulder.

A report in Indian Express stated that the shooting was stopped by the forest officials midway after the incident took place at the Bandipur Reserve. A forest official was quoted as saying, "The shooting has been called off for the day for his safety. There is no permission for shooting on January 29 with the actor."

Rajinikanth started the shoot yesterday and he was joined by Bear Grylls today. Rajinikanth's participation in the show was kept under the wraps and the documentary makers named 'special guest' while the shoot permission was sought from the authorities.

Bear Grylls expressed his happiness on the experience of the shoot with PM Modi and complimented him for his calm beaviour on the show, Grylls had told ANI, “We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there’s a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis.”

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Talking about Bandipur Tiger Reserve, it is an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

-With IANS inputs

