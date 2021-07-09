Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: Aly Goni says couple is happy and he's happier for them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA, ALY GONI Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Aly goni

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to marry on July 16. Wedding preparations are in full swing and their friends are excited for the same. Aly Goni, who bonded with Rahul while shooting for Bigg Boss 14 is very happy for the couple. Recently when he was spotted on Mumbai streets, the actor was flooded with questions about Disha and Rahul.

When a paparazzi asked Aly about the soon-to-be-married couple, the actor said, "The couple is happy and I'm happier for them." Further talking about the preparation he said the sangeet preparations have begun and he might be dancing at his friends' wedding. Watch the video:

Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date on Tuesday. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes.

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then.