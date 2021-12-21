Pregnant Bharti Singh wishes to have a 'Mehnati' babygirl like her | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Pregnant Bharti Singh Harsh Limbachiyaa wish to have babygirl | VIDEO

Bharti Singh recently confirmed her pregnancy on social media. The comedian and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to be new parents as they are expecting their first child in 2022. Ever since she announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing hilarious posts and experiences of being a to-be-mommy. Now, the actress, who was spotted by the paparazzi, revealed if she wants a boy or a girl. Keeping up with her comedian status, Bharti made funny statements while confirming that she wishes to have a 'mehnati' baby girl like her.

Bharti Singh revealed that she wants a girl so that she will happily make tea for her whenever asked. "Ladki (a girl). Mere jaisi mehenti ladki. Mujhe ladki chahiye. Usko bolo beta chai bana ke rakho mummy ghar aane wali hain. Ladke ko bolo toh bolta hai ‘Cricket khel raha hun main’. Ladkiyan best hoti hain," Bharti told shutterbugs.

In another video that surfaced online, Bharti can be seen greeting the paps with folded hands as she sits inside her swanky car and jokes, "Vote mujhe he dijiyega (vote for me)." Further, fed up with the pregnancy questions, the comedian-actress added "Saare media channel mujhe 50,000-50,000 dijiyega. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki humein apni marzi se batana tha lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya."

Meanwhile, Bharti and Harsh surprised everyone as they took to the actress' YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the happy news with her fans and followers. The couple uploaded a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Later, Bharti and Haarsh's close friends Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni also took to their Instagram stories to confirm the news. In the photo, Bharti was seen flaunting her growing baby bump. Bharti Singh confirms pregnancy; comedian and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to welcome baby in 2022

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 and rumours about Bharti's pregnancy followed soon after. They have been open about their plans of having a baby.