Follow us on Image Source : IG/TEAM.PRATIKSEHAJPAL, RIAZ_BROTHERS Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Rashami & others join Shamita Shetty's birthday bash; see pics

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty celebrated her 43rd birthday with her friends from the BB15 house on Wednesday (February 02). Several housemates including Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Akasa, Rakhi Sawant and Nishant Bhat marked their presence to celebrate Shamita's special day. For her birthday, Shamita chose to wear a red deep neck bodycon dress. She was all smiles for the paparazzi as she posed with 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

Raqesh Bapat's family also joined in the celebrations.

Umar Riaz looked dapper in a striped shirt and blue denim. The first runner up of the show Pratik Sehajpal was also snapped outside the venue with his sister. Singer Akasa also accompanied him. Rashami Desai was seen with Rajiv Adatia.

Rakhi Sawant made heads turn in her bold denim attire. Ishaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer also gave major couple goals as they attended a birthday bash.

Actress and Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundrra were also present to celebrate Shamita's birthday. Shamita's close friend from Bigg Boss OTT Neha Bhasin attended the celebrations with her husband.

Kashmera Shah, Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij also made it to Shamita's birthday.

Shamita Shetty did not forget to celebrate her special day with the paparazzi.

Check out some more pictures and videos from Shamita's birthday bash:

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. Tejasswi Prakash bagged the winner's title and Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up, beating Karan Kundrra, who took the third spot.