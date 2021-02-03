Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSMOHITSEHGAL Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra wraps shoot; check pics, videos from last day of shoot

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller drama Naagin 5 has been one of the most popular shows on television. But, as Sharad Malhotra said, 'the curtains come down' for the show. Naagin 5 was launched in August 2020 and is coming to an end after massive success on TRP charts and social media platforms.

The show featured Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. On Tuesday, Surbhi Chandna who played the role of Bani Sharma penned an emotional note for fans, and Naagin's team. Sharing the picture with the entire cast and crew she wrote, "Journeys begin with the idea that they have to eventually end.. however easy as it may sound but that's the hard truth and the final day to this exceptionally special Phase of my life and for SarvaShresth Adi Naagin is here but when God blesses you with the best you bid adieu with a happy grateful heart."

Further, thanking producer Ekta Kapoor she added, "@ektarkapoor EK who is BEYOND a visionary.. big salute to the Boss Thankyou for throwing me into this challenge and for your unwavering trust in me that helped me transform myself to be YOUR Naagin ..i know how special naagin is to you. Its also been my journey from being beefy /loaded to now sometimes feeling my 6 packs on days (just kidding) .. @singhranjankumar he is the one who taught me a whole new meaning to acting also to just stay unbaked kind of was the Idea."

Sharad Malhotra who played Veeranshu Singhania on-screen shared a video from the celebrations. He too penned an emotional note thanking everyone. He wrote, "It’s a universal truth that all good things come to an end...Endings are inevitable & Goodbyes get difficult especially when your last 6 months was no less than a dream run. First & foremost my lady boss @ektarkapoor ma’am & @balajitelefilmslimited thankyouuuuu for putting your trust in me & believing somewhere I could be your Cheel aka badass #Veer...always be grateful for this . This bad boy with a good heart gave me a new identity & I garnered enormous amount of love, warmth appreciation from one and all."

He further added, "A biiigggg ThankYou to my captain, my director @singhranjankumar Ji, who for me is no less than an institution & guru.

The team of writers @muktadhond, @jha.mrinal ThankYou for penning down some brilliant stuff & keeping me on my toes pretty much all the darn time. The creative squad @shreya_nehal @pratz91 @gauravmotu shall miss our never ending creative discussions on set. Our (Dop) Ravi sir & the camera squad with all the assistants, the various technicians you guys are a force to reckon with...My good looking & supremely talented ensemble cast y’all gave me a lifetime of memories, moments I’ll cherish for Keeps. The various departments, from the costume to the sound...etc etc...thankyouuuuu ! My @colorstv family Thankyou for having me around for the second time and what a beautiful short stint indeed. Last but never the least...viewers, various fan clubs, SM army ThankYou for all the trendings, polls, awards, cakes, gifts, and most importantly the love that’s been pouring in Nonstop and keeps getting stronger and deeper...You guys are unstoppable and I love y’all to bits. So till we meet again, take good care of yourself, be good & like I always say don’t forget to watch the finale episode of #naagin5 this Saturday, the 6th of feb and show some love to #kuchtohainaagineknayerangmei starting from the 7th#naagin5camesawandconqueredhearts #vanishallliveonforever #thankyouuniverse"

Mohit Sehgal also shared several pictures and videos on his Instagram:

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was also part of Naagin 5, commented saying, “This Show , this team will always remain close to my heart !! Lots of love to all the fans who showered so much love on this show and the characters !! #Aakesh."

Naagin 5 is being replaced by Kuch Toh Hai which is Naagin 5's spin-off. The show will feature Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles.