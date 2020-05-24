Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIASHARMA Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's old video dancing on 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' goes viral. Seen yet?

Television actress Nia Sharma is one such name who needs no introduction. She has been termed as one of Asia's sexiest women and has worked in a lot of shows including Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, etc. She is one sassy woman who is known for her social media activity and now that it's the time of lockdown it has increased even more. Not just her recent post about clubbing but an old video of the actress has gone viral on the internet in which the diva who is currently seen playing the role of an ichhadhari Naagin in daily soap Naagin 4 is seen grooving to the tunes of Punjabi singer Malkit Singh’s popular track Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Her dance moves will surely make you want to wear your dance shoes.

The video has been taken during an old party that Nia attended wearing a black dress paired up with a stylish red jacket and open hair. Not just Nia, but actor Rrahul Sudhir was also seen dancing like no one's watching. Check out the video here:

Nia recently shared a throwback photo in which her back was seen facing the camera. Nia wore a backless dress with crisscross threads which she wore along with black shorts and boots. The actress completed her look with a high ponytail. Captioning the post she wrote, "I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave."

In a long note, she wrote on Instagram, Nia mourned the death of actor Manmeet Grewal who committed suicide in his Navi Mumbai residence on May 16 over non-payment of dues. Nia wrote, "Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday). Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere."

She continued, "I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here."

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. Talking about her recent show, there are reports that it is going off AIR once the lockdown is over to make way for the new season Naagin 5. Naagin 4 features Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai in the lead roles.

