Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu gets miffed when asked about ex-boyfriend Anup Jalota. Watch video

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu gets miffed when asked about 'guru' Anup Jalota. Watch video

Just days after the beginning of the new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has passed by and it seems as if the fans will already have a doze of fights coming on in front of them. The show which came as a replacement for Bigg Boss 13 works on finding the best bride and groom for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill respectively amongst a lot of suitors. One amongst the young ladies who participated to impress the 'sanskari playboy' was none other than Jasleen Matharu who participated in Bigg Boss 12 and grabbed eyeballs for her fake relationship with 'guru' Anup Jalota.

In the upcoming episode of the show, a co-contestant Heena Panchal who is also known as the lookalike of Malaika Arora questions the actress about her equation with ex-boyfriend Anup Jalota. This leaves Jasleen red-faced who later clears the air and says that he is her guru. The lady further taking a dig over their Guru-Shishya relationship says, "how can you enter a show then terming yourself as couple?" Jasleen plays smart and involves Paras in between and says that because of him old friends are going for a toss. Captioning the promo, the channel wrote, "#ParasChhabra ka dil jeetne ke iss competition mein kya #JasleenMatharu aur #HeenaPanchal ki purani dosti badlegi dushmani mein? Dekhiye inke beech ka yeh maha yuddh…"

Talking about Heena Panchal, she is an Ex-Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 contestants and also a well-known actress in the south film industry.

While for Jasleen, she was last seen in the show Vish where she played the role of Jalpari. Check out

