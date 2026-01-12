MTV Splitsvilla X6: Full contestant list, Pyaar vs Paisa Villa twist explained, when and where to watch MTV Splitsvilla X6 introduces a major format change with two separate villas, Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa. Also, here's a detailed contestant list and when and where to watch the dating reality series.

The second episode of MTV Splitsvilla X6 finally revealed what the makers had been building up to since the premiere. With it, the season’s central conflict came into sharp focus as the doors of the Paisa Villa were opened after the introduction of the Pyaar Villa in Episode 1, instantly changing the tone of the game.

Sixteen new contestants walked in, bringing with them a completely different mindset, one that openly prioritises strategy and money over emotional attachment, making it clear that this season is not just about forming connections but about constantly choosing between love and financial gain, a twist that hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra had hinted at right from the premiere. Who are the contestants of the season and what villas have they chosen? Let's find out.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 Pyaar Villa: Female contestants

The Pyaar Villa introduced contestants who entered the show with a belief in emotional bonding and romantic possibilities. They are:

Akanksha Choudhary

Anjali Schmuck

Anisha Shinde

Diksha Pawar

Sadhaaf Shankar

Soundharya Shetty

Simran Khan

MTV Splitsvilla X6 Pyaar Villa: Male contestants

Alongside the female contestants in the love-focused villa are the male participants who begin shaping the season’s emotional journey, with their early chemistry and alliances.

Chakshdeep Singh

Yogesh Rawat

Sorab Bedi

Anuj Sharma

Tayne De Villiers

Ayush Sharma

Harshit Gururani

Himanshu Arora

MTV Splitsvilla X6 Paisa Villa: Male contestants

Episode 2 marked the arrival of the Paisa Villa, where the focus clearly shifted towards ambition, calculation, and competition, with the male contestants entering confidently and making it known that winning the cash prize matters more to them than forming romantic relationships. The names ofthe contestants are:

Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

Aarav Chugh

Vishu Bajaj

Ayush Jamwal

Gaursh Gujral

Ron Kariappa

Deeptanshu Saini

Mohit Magotra

MTV Splitsvilla X6 Paisa Villa: Female contestants

The female contestants of the Paisa Villa enter with strong personalities and a clear competitive edge, calculated moves, and intense gameplay.

Keona Walke

Khushi Rawal

Zalak Gohil

Preet Singh

Anushka Ghosh

Asmita Adhikari

Kaira Anu

Niharika Tiwari

MTV Splitsvilla X6: Who are the Mischief Makers?

The episode saved its biggest surprise for the end when Sunny Leone introduced Uorfi Javed as the season’s first Mischief Maker, only for Uorfi to reveal another twist by announcing that this year would feature two Mischief Makers instead of one. That was moments before Nia Sharma joined them, triggering loud reactions from the contestants.

With 32 contestants now in the game, the real challenge begins as Paisa Villa and Pyaar Villa prepare to collide, forcing everyone to eventually choose where they stand - love or money.

MTV Splitsvilla X6: When and where to watch

MTV Splitsvilla will premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and JioHotstar.