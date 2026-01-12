MTV Splitsvilla X6: Full contestant list, Pyaar vs Paisa Villa twist explained, when and where to watch

The second episode of MTV Splitsvilla X6 finally revealed what the makers had been building up to since the premiere. With it, the season’s central conflict came into sharp focus as the doors of the Paisa Villa were opened after the introduction of the Pyaar Villa in Episode 1, instantly changing the tone of the game.
Sixteen new contestants walked in, bringing with them a completely different mindset, one that openly prioritises strategy and money over emotional attachment, making it clear that this season is not just about forming connections but about constantly choosing between love and financial gain, a twist that hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra had hinted at right from the premiere. Who are the contestants of the season and what villas have they chosen? Let's find out.
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Pyaar Villa: Female contestants
The Pyaar Villa introduced contestants who entered the show with a belief in emotional bonding and romantic possibilities. They are:
- Akanksha Choudhary
- Anjali Schmuck
- Anisha Shinde
- Diksha Pawar
- Sadhaaf Shankar
- Soundharya Shetty
- Simran Khan
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Pyaar Villa: Male contestants
Alongside the female contestants in the love-focused villa are the male participants who begin shaping the season’s emotional journey, with their early chemistry and alliances.
- Chakshdeep Singh
- Yogesh Rawat
- Sorab Bedi
- Anuj Sharma
- Tayne De Villiers
- Ayush Sharma
- Harshit Gururani
- Himanshu Arora
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Paisa Villa: Male contestants
Episode 2 marked the arrival of the Paisa Villa, where the focus clearly shifted towards ambition, calculation, and competition, with the male contestants entering confidently and making it known that winning the cash prize matters more to them than forming romantic relationships. The names ofthe contestants are:
- Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)
- Aarav Chugh
- Vishu Bajaj
- Ayush Jamwal
- Gaursh Gujral
- Ron Kariappa
- Deeptanshu Saini
- Mohit Magotra
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Paisa Villa: Female contestants
The female contestants of the Paisa Villa enter with strong personalities and a clear competitive edge, calculated moves, and intense gameplay.
- Keona Walke
- Khushi Rawal
- Zalak Gohil
- Preet Singh
- Anushka Ghosh
- Asmita Adhikari
- Kaira Anu
- Niharika Tiwari
MTV Splitsvilla X6: Who are the Mischief Makers?
The episode saved its biggest surprise for the end when Sunny Leone introduced Uorfi Javed as the season’s first Mischief Maker, only for Uorfi to reveal another twist by announcing that this year would feature two Mischief Makers instead of one. That was moments before Nia Sharma joined them, triggering loud reactions from the contestants.
With 32 contestants now in the game, the real challenge begins as Paisa Villa and Pyaar Villa prepare to collide, forcing everyone to eventually choose where they stand - love or money.
MTV Splitsvilla X6: When and where to watch
MTV Splitsvilla will premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and JioHotstar.