Most troll-worthy scenes from Indian shows that sent the internet ROFL-ing

IMAGE 5 Indian shows trolled because of their bizarre scenes

The mindless, weird, and bizarre scenes from Indian TV shows are frequently the talking point on the internet. People have been trolling these dramas and questioning the law of physics that they seem to have forgotten when writing down such scenes. Many shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 among others have already earned a fanbase that loves to watch them just to enjoy the hilarious scenes . Let's have a look at some of these scenes that have made the viewers go cracking in their seats with laughter.

Sindoor scene from Thapki Pyar ki 2

There was this scene in Thanpki Pyar Ki 2, which had gone viral on the internet. The scene had questioned the law of physics, as netizens claimed. In the video, Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) was seen standing near her dressing table after she took her shower, and thinking about putting the ‘sindoor’ (Vermilion) on her forehead. Meanwhile, her husband Purab (Akash Ahuja) entered the room and slipped on water, and as a result, opened his arms and held his wife for support. In the process, Purab applied sindoor to Thapki's forehead. After seeing this video netizens made fun of the show and questioned the law of gravity. One user tweeted, "Newton has come from his grave to question this theory," "Rajinikanth is hospitalized after watching this scene," said another.

Ayesha Singh’s outfit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead actress Ayesha Singh got heavily trolled on social media after she was shown running away from her kidnappers wearing a sharara. Viewers pointed out that if the actress had to run in the scene then why did the makers choose to give her an ‘uncomfortable’ dress. One user wrote, “Thoda comfortable clothes to dedete yeh sharara mein kaise bhag sakti hai”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Stolen scene from Spiderman

YRKKH, which features Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod, was brutally trolled after the makers tried to re-enact a scene from Spiderman. In the said scene, Abhimanyu played by Harshad decides to propose to Akshara played by Pranali at the sunset point. The way Abhimanyu confessed his feeling for Akshara, scared her and she immediately replied with a yes to his feeling. Then Abhimanyu who is nowhere to be seen suddenly appears hanging upside down from the tree. While the lady was seen holding the actor's face and smiling, fans compare it with the Hollywood film's kissing scene. One wrote, ‘Our Very Own Peter Parker n Mery’

Bade Achhe Lagte hain 2 - Co*dom scene

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently hit the headlines for its co*dom scene. It showed that Ram wanted to order a painkiller for Priya's headache but they mistakenly deliver a packet of co*doms which Priya sees. On the other hand, to make Priya comfortable, Ram dims the lights and asks her to relax. This deepens the confusion. The audience found the scene extremely funny and expressed the same on social media.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 suitcase scene

In an extremely bizarre scene in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the lead actress Helly Shah falls on an open suitcase, hits her head against a wall and gets locked inside the suitcase after losing consciousness. After watching this video, fans could not stop ROFL-ing, One user wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers!’’ Another wrote,” In case you haven't noticed what's happening in Indian dramas these days.”



