Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali: Producer spills beans about remaking Telugu show Gorintaku in Hindi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANDIIPSIKCAND Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali

In a time, when remakes of hit chartbuster songs are more in number than original renditions, millennials are quick to write them off often expressing their cringe. Bollywood filmmakers often face steam for taking the easy route by adopting films from west or down south. No matter what their commercial success is, constant comparisons of these remakes drawn to the original.

Television show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, is a reboot of Telegu show 'Gorintaku'. The show is remade by Gorintaku's producer Sandiip Sikcand and it went on air in February on star Plus. The original show is enjoying quite a run time of 500 episodes already and the Hindi version is gaining momentum too. However, Sandiip confesses that making a remake is as challenging as working on original content.

"In my case, I'm not copying anybody else's idea, I'm not copying anyone's show, I'm remaking my own show, my own characters," he said.

"I always feel that originality is always great, being able to tell & depict original ideas is fantastic. When stories are remade, they always have a fresh element & a fresh take. Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali is quiet different from Goritaku, maybe the basic plot is the same but the screenplay, thr storytelling & the characters are a lot different. It is all about how well do you adapt it & how well do you do it to cater to the new market is where the secret is," he added.

