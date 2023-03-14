MasterChef India 7 Winner: Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia lifts trophy? LEAKED photo hints

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MasterChef India 7 Winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia?

MasterChef India 7 Winner: As the cooking reality show enters its finale week, the buzz around the winner is intensifying. While the TV show is yet to announce who won the golden plate and prize money, a LEAKED photo hints that Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia has lifted the winner's trophy of MasterChef India 7. A fan page named shared the photo on Twitter and congratulated the Assam boy on winning the title. He said, "NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy. Finally, the Ending was good... Congratulations to you nahhh Boy"

As soon as Nayanjyoti Saikia's photo winning MasterChef India 7 went viral, fans flooded the comments sections to congratulate him. A user wrote, "i just hope this is true.. if it is then i am very happy... he is one of thr honest n hardworking contestanr on master chef who does only seedhi baat no bakwas n his dishes look awesome too..." Another aid, "I'm so happy for him. He was amazing as a cook and such a sweet guy!!"

MasterChef India 7, which launched in January, is being judged by chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna travelled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking.

Nayanjyoti Saikia is just 26 and works in a tea garden with his father. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.

