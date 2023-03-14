Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
  5. TV actress Krishna Mukherjee gets married to Chirag Batliwala in dreamy ceremony | PHOTOS

TV actress Krishna Mukherjee gets married to Chirag Batliwala in dreamy ceremony | PHOTOS

Last year, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala got engaged in the hills and had a white engagement. Now they have tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony according to Bengali customs.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2023 8:17 IST
Krishna Mukherjee gets married to Chirag Batliwala
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA_MUKHERJEE786 Krishna Mukherjee gets married to Chirag Batliwala

TV actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee got married to the love of her life Chirag batliwala in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa. With the beautiful backdrop of the sea and the setting sun, Krishna turned a Bengali bride and the duo said their vows. Present for the ceremonies were Krishna's close friends from the industry including Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia-Arjit Taneja and others. The TV actress wore the traditional red and white lehenga and looked gorgeous as a Bengali bride.

Check out the first photos of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala's wedding here-

Last year, Krishna and Chirag got engaged in the hills and had a white engagement. Earlier this year, the TV actress enjoyed a bachelorette in Thailand with her girl gang and shared many phoos and videos on Instagram. A few days ago, Krishna also shared photos from Chirag's proposal at sea and wrote, "Dreams do come true. Found my soulmate at sea and he proposed me on a yacht at sea.. Thank you chikki for making it so special for me."

Krishna Mukherjee is a popular name in the television industry. She has worked in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Shubh Shagun, Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and others.

