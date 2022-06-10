Manish Naggdev marries girlfriend Malika Juneja in Goa; Divyanka Tripathi, Kamya Punjabi share pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI, KAMYA PUNJA Divyanka Tripathi, Kamya Punjabi attend Manish Naggdev's wedding with Malika Juneja

Television's popular actor Manish Naggdev who is known for his role in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan' married her girlfriend Malika Juneja in Goa on Thursday. The actor's marriage news came as a surprise to his fans who had been eagerly waiting for his wedding. Several celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi and Kamya Punjabi turned baraati's for Manish's wedding along with their spouses Vivek Dahiya and Shalabh Dang. Kamya who shares a close bond with Manish took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, showering the newlywed couple with heartfelt wishes. She also shared a series of pictures and videos from the D-day. Kamya captioned the post, "An evening we will cherish for life, mere dost khush reh hamesha, there was a moment when I got too emotional n about to cry (khushi ke aansu) saari dua aur khushiyaan tere liye mere yaar @manishnaggdev, @malikajuneja05 welcome to the family."

Take a look:

Manish took to the comments section and thanked her and Shalabh for being there. He wrote, "Thanking you guys from the bottom of my heart for joining us on our special day. Kal ek moment pe main bhi @shalabhdang tum dono ko dekhkar emotional hua tha. You guys are PURE LOVE."

Divyanka Tripathi also shared a picture from the venue posing with her parents, husband and Manish. She wrote, "Rain, Goa & wedding...it can't get any better!"

Replying to Divyanka in the comments section, Manish wrote, "boht mazza aaya sabke saath. Thank you so so so much."

Fans reactions

Several fans and followers of Manish took to the comments section and showered the newlywed couple with their sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Congratulations." Another fan wrote, "Such a lovely reunion of Banoo mein teri dulhann cast on a beautiful occasion...Vidya bhabhi, Cheenu bhaiya and Sindoora di...wow...loved it...and congratulations to the pretty couple.." A fan also said, "So happy for him."

About Manish Naggdev

Apart from 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan', Manish has worked in television shows like Pavitra Rishta, Geet, Madhubala, Udaan and Begusarai. He was earlier dating Srishty Rode. They parted ways soon after she came out of the reality show Bigg Boss 12.

