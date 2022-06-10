Newly married Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan offer prayers at Tirupati a day after wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAYAN_THARA_OFFICIALL Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

In their first public outing as a married couple, the newlyweds visited Tirupati Temple

A day after their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday. Sources said the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji there. Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues. While Vignesh wore a traditional veshti and white shirt, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow saree.

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly wed couple.

He posted a series of pictures from their wedding on social media, even as he wrote that this is "just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with my Thangamey". As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, "From Nayan ma'am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife."

The director was referring to the different names he used to address Nayanthara from the time they got to know each other till the time of the wedding.

Posting a picture of himself in his wedding dress, he wrote, "Blessed! Thanking the universe and our parents."

He also posted a picture of him tying the 'mangalsutra' around Nayanthara's neck and another where he appears to be garlanding her, with the caption: "Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari and now my wife!"