Manish Khanna joins 'KumKum Bhagya' as villain

Counted amongst one of the most popular shows of the small screen Ekta Kapoor's 'KumKum Bhagya' is prepping up for the new episodes. The shooting has now begun after a long gap of over three months due to coronavirus pandemic. The fans who have been waiting for some fresh drama in the show will be relieved as the makers have planned a new entry in the show. It will be of actor Manish Khanna will be joining the team of the daily soap and will bring twists and turns in the form of a villain.

"‘Kumkum Bhagya' is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and joining the show is an honour. This is my second consecutive negative role on a TV show with the channel after ‘Ishq Subhan Allah' and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the twists and turns," Manish said.

"We've already started shooting and I am really happy to be back on the set and I can't wait for everyone to see the fresh twists I bring on the show starting from July 13," he added.

Presently, the show revolves around the life of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chapekar). The episodes before the lockdown showcased Prachi maintaining her distance from Ranbir after he confessed his love for her. New episodes of the Zee Tv show will air from July 13.

-With IANS inputs

