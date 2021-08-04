Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi's daughter Tara flaunts her muscles in cutest manner, actress reveals her 'partner in crime'

Actress and TV host Mandira Bedi recently took to her social media and dropped adorable pictures of her kids Vir and Tara. The actress lost her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal to a heart attack on June 30. Mandira Bedi broke gender stereotypes as she performed her husband’s last rites. Now, weeks after the shocking demise, Mandira posted a picture revealing her 'Partner in Crime.' Not just this, she even gave a glimpse of her daughter Tara showing off her muscles.

Posting a picture with Vir, Mandira introduced him as his crime partner. ''Staring the day with a walk with my partner in crime!'' she wrote. In another picture, we see Tara all dolled-up. Captioning her pose, the actress wrote "Look at those muscles missy.."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi's Instagram Story

Recently, Mandira Bedi celebrated daughter Tara's 5th birthday. Mandira and her late husband had flown to Madhya Pradesh last year to welcome their adopted daughter Tara. While the actress is in mourning post her husband's demise, she did manage to make Tara's first birthday in their home, special. She took to her social media and dropped pictures from celebrations and decorations. The pictures sum up Tara's loving relationship with her new family. She posted a picture of herself and Tara with pink balloons in the backdrop.

"My little girl wasn't denied her first birthday celebration in our home," Mandira wrote. In another Story, her son Vir was all smiles for the camera as he wrapped fairy lights around him.

