Mandira Bedi decks up house for daughter Tara's birthday: Wasn't denied her first bday celebration in our home

Actress Mandira Bedi celebrated daughter Tara's 5th birthday on July 28. Mandira and her late husband Raj Kaushal had flown to Madhya Pradesh last year to welcome their adopted daughter Tara. While the actress is in mourning post her husband's demise, she did manage to make Tara's first birthday in their home, special. The actress took to her social media and dropped pictures from celebrations and decorations. The pictures sum up Tara's loving relationship with her new family. She posted a picture of herself and Tara with pink balloons in the backdrop.

"My little girl wasn't denied her first birthday celebration in our home," Mandira wrote. In another Story, her son Vir was all smiles for the camera as he wrapped fairy lights around him.

Take a look:

On Wednesday, Mandira took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with tara and also shared their family picture featuring her late husband Raj Kaushal. She wrote, "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much"

Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal succumbed to a heart attack on June 30, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends. Mandira had performed her husband's last rites.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Veer and daughter Tara. A prayer meeting was held at Mandira’s residence, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.

