Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul, who played Devraj Indra forced to live in old age home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITI SAPRU Satish Kaul played Lord Indra in Mahabharat

Satish Kaul, who played Lord Indra in BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharata is now struggling to make his ends meet. The actor, who was once known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema is living in an old age home in Ludhiana. He is going through severe financial crunch. Satish separated with his wife years ago, who then shifted to the US with their son. However, Satish stayed back because of his acting school. Unfortunately, he suffered major loss and was unable to revive his business.

As per reports, Satish joined Punjabi University, Patiala in 2014 for the monthly salary of Rs 11,000. The tenure of the job was three years. However, in 2015, the actor fell and suffered a hip fracture. After bed rest for two years, he has been living in Vivekananda Old Age Ashram.

In the year 2017, the salary from University also stopped. Later, in 2019, the Punjab government provided him financial aid of Rs 5 lakhs.





On the professional front, Satish has worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi movies. He has done films like Aunty No. 1, Yarana, Zanjeer, Khel, Ram Lakhan, Karma, Khooni Mahal, and Iljam. Besides Mahabharat, he was also part of TV show, Vikram Betal.

On a related note, Mahabharat among other shows are being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown.

