Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul, who played Devraj Indra forced to live in old age home

Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul, who played Devraj Indra forced to live in old age home

Satish Kaul, who was also known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, suffered hip fracture in 2015 and was on bed rest for two years.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 15:12 IST
Satish Kaul
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITI SAPRU

Satish Kaul played Lord Indra in Mahabharat 

Satish Kaul, who played Lord Indra in BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharata is now struggling to make his ends meet. The actor, who was once known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema is living in an old age home in Ludhiana. He is going through severe financial crunch. Satish separated with his wife years ago, who then shifted to the US with their son. However, Satish stayed back because of his acting school. Unfortunately, he suffered major loss and was unable to revive his business.

View this post on Instagram

#preetisapru #satishkaul and ???

A post shared by Timeless Indian Melodies (@timelessindianmelodies) on

As per reports, Satish joined Punjabi University, Patiala in 2014 for the monthly salary of Rs 11,000. The tenure of the job was three years. However, in 2015, the actor fell and suffered a hip fracture. After bed rest for two years, he has been living in Vivekananda Old Age Ashram. 

In the year 2017, the salary from University also stopped. Later, in 2019, the Punjab government provided him financial aid of Rs 5 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram

salute to #Captain #amarindersingh #cm of #Punjab for helping #SatishKaul aul. From #PritiSapru & #bollywood

A post shared by Priti Sapru (@pritisapru) on


On the professional front, Satish has worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi movies. He has done films like Aunty No. 1, Yarana, Zanjeer, Khel, Ram Lakhan, Karma, Khooni Mahal, and Iljam. Besides Mahabharat, he was also part of TV show, Vikram Betal.

On a related note, Mahabharat among other shows are being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid lockdown. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X