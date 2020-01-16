Image Source : TWITTER Madhurima Tuli to be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house for violent behavior against Vishal this Weekend Ka Vaar?

Actress Madhurima Tuli, who is locked up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house along with nine other contestants including her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, is emerging as one of the most controversial participants this season. Right from refusing to do duties to fighting with Vishal, the actress has been grabbing headlines ever since she entered the BB 13 house as a wild card entrant. In last night's BB episode, Madhurima and Vishal locked horns over tea and what followed next was Vishal throwing water at her and she responding with hitting him with a frypan.

Madhurima's behaviour has now been tagged as "violent" and "too aggressive" and the actress is being slammed across the internet for the same. Now, fresh reports suggest that host Salman Khan will address and issue at hand and school Madhurima for her violent behaviour against Vishal. The reports also say that she will then be asked to leave the reality show.

Due to their aggressive behaviour, Bigg Boss put both Vishal and Madhurima in the jail in yesterday's episode. Also, it was announced that Madhurima and Vishal wouldn't be part of the captaincy task as a punishment.

Catch all the drama and fun as the family week episode airs tonight at Colors TV at 9 pm. Right from Sidharth Shukla's mother to Asim Riaz's brother to Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi, the family members of the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house.