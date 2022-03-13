Lock Upp: Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant to enter the show as wild card

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI MERCCHANT Ali Mercchant and Sara Khan got married on Bigg Boss in 2010

After a recent eviction of Tehseen Poonawalla, Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is all set to welcome a new contestant on the show. The makers on Sunday dropped a new promo video, introducing Ali Mercchant, Sara Khan's ex-husband, as its 14th contestant. A new promo showed Kangana putting Ali in handcuffs for being a 'publicity seeker.' "Khoob jamega rang jab @alimercchant pehnenge kaidiyon ke rang (The show will be set when Ali Mercchant wears prisoners’ uniform)!", read the caption.

The video begins with the guards bringing in a new contestant with his face covered as a voiceover said, "Crazy ex-boyrfriends ko bhulna aasaan hai, but magar jab ex-husband fir se saamne aa jaaye, to things get even crazier. Sara Khan ka past fir se ban raha hai uska present. (it's easy to forget ex-boyrfriends, but if ex-husband comes in front of you again, things get even crazier. Sara Khan's past is becoming her present). Queen's Lock Upp mein entering Ali Merchant."

The announcement has left the viewers excited. One commented, "Viewers be like: Abhi maja aayega na bhidu!! (now it will be fun)." Some pointed out Shivam Sharma's ongoing love for Sara on Lock Upp and expressed their sympathies. "No Shivam ka kia hoga (What’ll happen to Shivam)" one wrote, while another commented, "Please don't eliminate Shivam now."

For the unversed, Sara and Ali were a part of Bigg Boss Season 4. During the show, the couple tied the knot, in the presence of their co-contestants. However, the duo parted ways after two months. Lock Upp will mark their first reality show after their separation.

The show streams on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.