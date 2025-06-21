Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress announces separation from husband after 15 years of marriage | See Post Lataa Sabharwal, who played Hina Khan's mother in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has divorced her husband after 15 years of marriage. The actress herself has shared this news with her fans on social media.

New Delhi:

Popular television actress Lataa Sabharwal revealed on Saturday (June 21) that she is now officially separated from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth, after 15 years of marriage. Lataa Sabharwal, famous for her roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Vivah' and 'Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke', shared this news on social media. She also requested fans to respect the privacy of her family. For the unversed, fans who follow the couple and their Instagram handles had a suspicion over the distance between the couple. But with Lataa's post on Saturday, the suspicion has turned into reality.

Lataa Sabharwal-Sanjeev Seth's divorce

In her official statement, Lata wrote, 'After a long silence... I announce that I have separated from my husband (Sanjeev Seth). I express my gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life.' She further wrote, 'I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and do not ask any questions in this regard and do not even call. Thank you.'

For the unversed, Lataa and Sanjeev met on the sets of the TV show and then got married. However, Lataa has not yet revealed the reason for getting divorced.

Who is Sanjeev Seth?

Lataa Sabharwal worked with Sanjeev Seth in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', where they played the on-screen parents of the lead characters played by Hina Khan. Sanjeev has not yet reacted to the news of their separation. After working in TV shows, the actor has moved digitally and works as a content creator and food vlogger.

Lataa Sabharwal's hit career

After working for 20 years, actress Lataa took a break and became an image consultant. Lata shares health and fitness-related things on YouTube. Sabharwal started her career in 1999 with 'Geeta Rahasya'. She has also worked in the film 'Vivaah'. Apart from acting in Bollywood films, she has also been seen in TV shows 'Aarzoo Hai Tu', 'Awaaz - Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Jannat', 'Jhoot Bole Kauva Kaate' and 'Khushiyan'. Not only this, she has played the role of Sanju's mother in 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'.

