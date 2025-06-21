Dipika Kakar shares emotional post on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday | See Photos Dipika Kakar underwent cancer treatment recently. Now the TV actress, who has reached her home after being discharged from the hospital, shared an emotional post on the occasion of her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday.

New Delhi:

Famous TV actress Dipika Kakar is battling cancer currently and keeps sharing every update of her treatment with fans. The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress has now shared an emotional note on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday. Dipika celebrated her husband Shoaib's birthday just days after being discharged from the hospital after stage two cancer surgery. She has also shared several pictures on Instagram, including some from the hospital.

Dipika got emotional remembering the hospital days

In the first picture, Deepika and Shoaib can be seen walking in the corridor of the hospital holding hands. Both had their backs to the camera. In the next few pictures, the couple was seen posing for the camera and celebrating many special moments of life. In the last picture, Dipika and Shoaib were seen hugging each other and a table full of cake, a bouquet of flowers and balloons was placed in front of them. Deepika shared how much Shoaib has been taking care of her for the last few weeks.

What did Dipika write?

Sharing the pictures, Dipika wrote, 'Celebrating the man who lights up my life with his love every day. I am there because of you, I am there. You have walked with me in the best and worst times. Hold my hand tightly. Your eyes are telling me that I am right here. Your touch is giving me all the strength I need and your warmth is giving me all the comfort. No matter how difficult the time is, I don't let it get to you.'

Talking about her surgery and her difficult times, Dipika revealed how Shoaib took care of her. She wrote, 'We both have been through a lot in the last few days. Crying in the hospital corridor, me being so scared for the scan. Surgery day, ICU days. You haven't slept at night, even when I'm back home, you wake up whenever I turn over to make sure I'm okay.' Deepika recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage two liver cancer. She was then shifted to the ICU for some time and was recently discharged from the hospital.

