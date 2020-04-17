Last episode of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia's Ramayan to telecast on Saturday, this show to take its place

The journey of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that began from March 28 starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri as Ram, Sita and Lakshman is now coming to an end. It all happened due to the coronavirus lockdown due to which many old shows on Doordarshan like Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, etc were also re-telecasted on the small screen. Well now, the on-going show is now going to come to an end after the war between Ram and Ravan is over. For fans who are upset about the same need not to worry as another show is soon going to take its place which is none other than Uttar Ramayan that shows the story of 'Luv and Kush.'

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar confirmed the news through his tweet and said that looking at the immense popularity and the interest of the people towards the ongoing Ramayan, they have now decided to broadcast the story of 'Luv Kush' which came under the name Uttara Ramayana and was broadcasted in the year 1988. He wrote, "Tomorrow morning Saturday 9am slot and Tomorrow night 9pm slot will air the last few remaining episodes of Yuddha Kanda of Ramayan bringing the main storyline to an end before Uttarakand begins."

Further, he said, "Sunday morning 9am slot will be a repeat of the finale of the main storyline of Yuddha Kanda. From Sunday night 9pm the episodes pertaining to Uttarakand that have been produced as Uttar Ramayan will start airing."

Tweeting more information, he wrote, "In view of several states starting Educational Classes via Doordarshan and All India Radio in the mornings, there will be fresh episodes of Uttar Ramayan at nights in 9pm slots and repeats of the same during the day in the 9am slots."

For the unversed, Luv Kush has 39 episodes which show the birth of Luv Kush and the abandonment of Maa Sita's from the palace to go to exile. In this serial too, the characters of Ramayana will be seen in their roles. In Uttar Ramayana, Luv and Kush were played by Swapnil Joshi and Mayuresh Kshetramade. Child artist Swapnil Joshi has become an actor in the Marathi industry. He has also appeared in Bollywood films with several TV serials. Whereas, Mayuresh a CEO of a private company in New Jersey.

