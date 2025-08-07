Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 becomes India’s biggest fiction TV debut; clocks 1.6B watch minutes Smriti Irani’s return as Tulsi in Kyunki 2 has made TV history! The show clocks 1.6B watch minutes, tying with Anupamaa on TRP charts.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani's superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, from the year 2000, returned with a sequel on July 29, 2025. With most of the same cast and some new additions, the show is being loved with its return.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi Virani on the Star Plus show. And while fans have been loving Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the TV show has made history in the first week itself.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 breaks records in debut week

According to PTI, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 made a spectacular comeback with over 1.659 billion minutes of watch time. The Ektaa Kapoor-created show drew 31.1 million TV viewers in just four days. According to Star Plus, this is the largest-ever GEC fiction debut on television and digital platforms in India, as well as the highest-rated fiction launch across GECs in recent memory.

Kyunki 2 ties with Anupamaa on TRP charts

With a TRP of 2.3, the show tied for first place with Anupamaa on the weekly television rating points (TRP) charts, according to data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC). Next in line is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 2.0 TRP and Laughter Chefs with 2.0 as well.

These shows are followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 1.9 TRP. cementing its status as the most-watched fiction show of the week. The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also generated significant online buzz, garnering over 17,300 mentions across social media platforms.

The old cast reunites — and the new faces bring fresh energy

Talking about the old cast, apart from Smriti Irani, actors like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave reprised their roles on the show. On the other hand, the new cast includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

(With PTI Inputs)

