Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Full contestant list, how to vote and where to watch live Mohanlal returns with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7! Here’s the full contestant list, daily timing, where to watch live, and how to vote to save your favourites.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in India right now. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosts it in Hindi, veteran actor Mohanlal takes charge of it in Malayalam. On the other hand, Nagarjuna, Nani and even Jr NTR have hosted several seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

While we wait for Bigg Boss Hindi to begin soon, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 started on August 7, 2025, with Mohanlal hosting the current season. This time, a total of 19 contestants have entered the Big Boss house.

Full list of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants

Big Boss Malayalam Season 7 premiered on Sunday, August 3. Mohanlal started the new season on TV. Several celebrities from the Malayalam entertainment world have entered the BB house.

Appani Sarath Sarika Renu Sudhi Shaithya Navin Adhila Noora Shanwas Shanu Giselle Thakral Munshi Ranjit Rena Fatima Abhilash Binny Nobin RJ Bincy Onil Sabu Akbar Khan Kalabhavan Sariga Aryan Kathuria Anees TA Anumol

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 telecast time and platform

After the start of Bigg Boss Malayalam, there is a lot of craze among the fans about it. You can easily watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 on the TV channel Asianet, Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM; Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The reality show can also be watched on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Moreover, you can watch this reality show anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on OTT as well.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants

Open the JioHotstar app and log in. Search for 'Bigg Boss Malayalam then click 'Vote Now'. There will be images of the contestants in the danger zone for the week. Viewers have the option to click on the image of the contestants they want to save.

When will Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19 begin?

For the unversed, Bigg Boss reality show is broadcast in 7 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Salman's Big Boss season 19 has been announced, and from August 24, the new season of this Hindi reality show will start airing on the Colors TV channel. You can also watch it on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: From Sonu to Anjali: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters who were recast over the years