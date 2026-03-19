Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo: Tulsi stunned by Noina's final wish, internet reacts | Watch

New Delhi:

In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, viewers will see Tulsi and Mihir living together in the Virani house once again after six years. A new promo of Ekta Kapoor’s show has been released, offering a glimpse of some major twists ahead.

The truth about Noina's condition is set to be revealed, a revelation that will send shockwaves through the Virani family, affecting Tulsi and Mihir, among others. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Munni have tied the knot, yet Mitali persists in making their lives difficult at every turn. Tulsi, however, is left stunned from the news of Noina's final wish.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 new promo

The promo shows Tulsi learning about Noina’s illness, but she struggles to process things after discovering what Noina truly wants. The video has already got fans buzzing with excitement. Mihir is shown overjoyed by Tulsi's return and is seen praying. While watering a tulsi plant, he says that her return will bring new life not just to their home, but to everyone's lives.

While sharing the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promo, Star Plus wrote, "Noina ki kuch aakhri saansein… aur ek aakhri khwahish — Mihir se shaadi. Jisne kabhi Tulsi se sab kuch cheen liya tha…aaj wahi maang rahi hai uski zindagi ka sabse bada hissa. Ab kya hoga Tulsi ka faisla?" Take a look below:

Noina's shocking final wish puts Tulsi in a difficult situation

Will Noyna’s final wish be fulfilled? Mihir believes that Noina is no longer part of his life and hopes that Tulsi will return to Shantiniketan so they can finally resolve their past misunderstandings. But the biggest twist is yet to come. Noina expresses that she wants to die as Mihir’s wife. However, Tulsi and Mihir are still legally married. Noina’s request is not only emotional but also extremely complicated, putting Tulsi in a very difficult position.

Internet reacts to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promo

Social media users quickly reacted to the promo, which garnered mixed responses as many questioned why NoIna now wants to marry Mihir. One Instagram user commented, "Enough of Noina now. This is absolutely unacceptable. With Tulsi back in Shantiniketan, #TuHir fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion with their story heading forward! Don't ruin the essence of an Iconic OG onscreen couple with unwanted third angle marriage drama again!" Another wrote, "Why Mihir ki patani? No need to do this."

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