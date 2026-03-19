Divyanka Tripathi announces first pregnancy with husband Vivek Dahiya after 10 years of marriage | See pics

New Delhi:

Renowned TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is all set to become a mother. Ten years after tying the knot with Vivek Dahiya, the actress has shared the joyous news of her pregnancy with her fans. The actress has now officially confirmed this news. In a recent interview, while confirming her pregnancy, she also disclosed the expected arrival date of her baby. Additionally, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress shared how she broke the 'good news' to Vivek.

Now her latest pregnancy photoshoot images have surfaces and her fans along with TV celebs are congratulating the two.

Divyanka Tripathi's pregnancy photos

Divyanka Tripathi confirmed her pregnancy by sharing photos on her Instagram account. Her caption read, 'Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason… With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting #DivekLoveUpgraded #10saalBaad'.

Furthermore, in an interview with Vicky Lalwani, the actress spoke openly about her pregnancy journey. She explained, 'Vivek and I wanted to have a baby at this time. We tried, and the reports came back positive. We are extremely happy about this news and consider ourselves truly blessed. I shared this news with Vivek first, and then we called our parents to share the good news with them. Along with us, our parents are also overjoyed.'

When is the baby due?

Continuing the interview, Divyanka Tripathi also discussed the baby's expected arrival. The actress revealed, 'Our baby is expected to arrive in this world around mid-June. I managed to keep this news under wraps for six months. We chose to reveal it only when the right time arrived. The fact that I don't step out very often was also a reason why this news remained a secret for so long.' Fans have already started pouring in their congratulations on social media.

How ​​did the news get out?

The actress also explained how this happy news eventually became public knowledge. She shared, 'Vivek had attended an event, and during the occasion, people there asked him why Divyanka hadn't been seen out and about lately. That was when people began to speculate, and the news eventually spread.' The actress also revealed that her baby will be born in Mumbai. Notably, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016. Now, ten years into their marriage, the couple is set to become parents.

Also Read: Elvish Yadav snake venom row: Supreme Court quashes FIR against YouTuber, flags key gaps in case