Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Per episode fees of the main cast revealed Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and more — find out how much the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 earns per episode.

New Delhi:

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, has hit the television screens this year. Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the second instalment of the hit series aired on July 9, 2025. In this show, Smriti Irani can be seen reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani. Actors like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Shakti Anand, and Ketki Dave can be seen in the pivotal roles.

According to PTI, the sequel of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' clocks 1.6 billion watch minutes. Along with the excitement of the show, many fans are curious about how much the actors are earning. In this article, let's take a look at how much these actors are earning for an episode.

Smriti Irani’s per-episode fee in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

According to social media company Instant Bollywood, Smriti Irani is estimated to receive approximately Rs 14 lakh per episode. In this show, Smriti Irani is playing the role of Tulsi Virani, which received a good response from the viewers upon its release.

Hiten Tejwani’s role and salary

Actor Hiten Tejwani, who is known for his work in television serials like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Gangaa' and others, is reported to earn Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. He is seen playing the role of Karan Virani in this show.

Gauri Pradhan’s earnings for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

TV actress Gauri Pradhan is estimated to earn Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. She is known for her roles in serials like 'Kutumb', 'Pashmina', and others. She is seen playing the important role of Nandini Thakkar Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Shakti Anand’s pay for the show

Actor Shakti Anand is portraying the role of Hemant Virani in the show. According to reports, he is expected to earn Rs 1 lakh per episode. Apart from this show, he is known for his roles in 'Channa Mereya', 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si', and 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap'.

Ketki Dave’s per-episode fee

Renowned television actress Ketki Dave is reported to receive Rs 50,000 per episode. She has appeared in several hit television shows like 'Pushpa Impossible', 'Balika Vadhu 2', and 'Tamanna', among others. However, she also appeared in the Bollywood film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', where she played the role of Rohit's mother.

Also Read: Tehran review: A slow-burn spy thriller with John Abraham at his restrained best