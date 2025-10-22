Bill Gates to appear on Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 for women’s health awareness: Report In a surprising crossover, Bill Gates will reportedly appear virtually on Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The storyline aims to raise awareness about women’s and newborn health, blending entertainment with a powerful social message.

The sequel and reboot of the hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has recently been in the spotlight due to its cast and storyline. In a significant move, the show will reportedly see a special appearance of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates virtually. The interaction will be portrayed as a video call between lead actor Smriti Irani and Bill Gates.

According to a report by TOI, a source close to the show revealed, "The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes. The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

For the unversed, recently TV actors Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, best known as Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii reunited in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 in a cameo appearance.

Where to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

One of the most beloved shows in television history, Kyunki Saas hi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, airs on Star Plus at 10:30 pm. However, Ektaa Kapoor's show can also be streamed on JioHotstar. It is significant to note that, the show returned to the screens after a long gap of 25 years.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Old and new faces

The main star cast of the show includes Smriti Irani Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave reprising their roles. Moreover, the new faces in the show includes Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, Rohit Suchanti and Ankit Bhatia.

