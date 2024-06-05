Kushal Tandon's video kissing rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Joshi goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : KUSHAL TANDON'S INSTAGRAM A video of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon kissing is rapidly going viral on social media

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi entertained the audience with their TV serial Barsatein. Both the actors also shared a good bond in real life. Moreover, Kushal Tandon (39) has been denying dating rumours with Shivangi Joshi (26) for quite some time now. Contrary to that now a video of both of them kissing is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to media reports, this video is from their Thailand vacation. In the viral clip, Kushal is seen kissing Shivangi on the cheeks. Based on this video, netizens have been forced to consider whether both actors are in a romantic relationship.

Dating rumours have been doing the rounds

From the viral video of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, their fans are speculating that both are dating each other. According to media reports, Shivangi and Kushal fell in love with each other on the sets of 'Barsaatein' and have been together since then. Both the stars are very serious about this relationship. It is possible that both of them may get engaged soon. However, a few days ago, Kushal dismissed the news of their dating and shared a post related to this on his social media account Instagram story. He wrote, "Yaar media waale. I am getting engaged, we don't know that? I am training in martial arts in Thailand."

Kushal's post on Shivangi's birthday

This year when Shivangi had her birthday in May, Kushal shared a post on Shivangi's birthday. "Happy Birthday gorgeous,

Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are everything a girl needs to be, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories," read the caption.

The chemistry of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the TV serial 'Barsaatein - Mausam Pyar Ka' was well liked by the audience. The show was produced by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It was scheduled to premiere in July 2023, but it went off-air earlier this year.

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh starrer 'Munjya' receives U/A certificate, know runtime and cuts