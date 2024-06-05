Sharvari Wagh starrer 'Munjya' receives U/A certificate, know runtime and cuts

Follow us on Image Source : SHARVARI'S INSTAGRAM Sharvari starrer 'Munjya' has receives U/A certificate from censor board

Maddock Supernatural Universe's next film 'Munjya' is going to hit the theatres on June 7. The makers have kept the excitement of the fans alive with new and interesting motion posters. The censor process of 'Munjya' was completed on Tuesday, June 4. The Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) has passed the film with a U/A certificate. Let us also take a look at the cuts made in it and the duration of the film-

'Munjya' passed without any cuts

The interesting thing about the censor of 'Munjya' is that the examining committee of the CBFC has yet to ask for a single cut in the audio or visuals. According to the censor certificate, the length of the film is 123 minutes i.e. 2 hours 3 minutes. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the paid preview of 'Munjya' will be done on Thursday, June 6. Hence, moviegoers may get a chance to watch the horror comedy a day before its full release.

'Munjya' Lead Cast is its Production, says cast

Sharvari's glamorous avatar has been seen in the song 'Taras' and during the promotions of the film. 'Munjya' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Films like 'Stree' (2018) and 'Bhediya' (2022) have also been a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

About the film

Talking about 'Munjya', its story focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh will be seen playing lead roles in the film.

