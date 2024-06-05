Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release announced! Know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX INDIA Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release has been announced

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was well-liked by the audience. However, the big budget could not perform well at the box office. Still the audience is eagerly waiting for the OTT release of this film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In such a situation, now after theatres, this film is ready to make a splash on the OTT platform as well. The makers have announced the OTT release of the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release announced

The film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. This film will knock the OTT platform on June 6. The audience was eagerly waiting for the OTT release of this action film. No information has been revealed about its premiere in other languages ​​​​at the moment. The film also proved unsuccessful in recovering its budget at the box office. Now let's see how the film will perform on OTT.

Disastrous box office run

Made on a budget of about Rs 350 crore, the film earned only Rs 65 crore and 65 lakh at the Indian box office. Despite being in theatres for about five weeks, this film could not even earn a hundred crore at the box office. The film clashed with Ajay Devgan's 'Maidaan' at the box office.

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen doing tremendous action in the film. Large-scale action scenes were shot in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Prithviraj Sukumaran appeared in the role of villain in it. Despite the explosive action, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Ronit Bose Roy have appeared in this action-packed film. The film hit theatres on April 11, 2024, on the occasion of Eid.

