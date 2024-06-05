Chandu Champion special Army screening to be held in Delhi for Chief of India, high-ranking officers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandu Champion special Army screening will be held in Delhi

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been making waves with its amazing trailer and chartbuster songs, "Satyanaas" and "Tu Hai Champion." Amid the rising excitement for the film, its promotions are also in full swing. Continuing this momentum, a special film screening will be organised in Delhi today for the Army Chief of India and high-ranking brigadiers, who will also felicitate India's first Olympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

India's first Olympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar's felicitation in Delhi

A special screening of Chandu Champion will be organised by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan in Delhi for the Army dignitaries. The screening will be attended by the Chief of India along with high-ranking officers. The present dignitaries will felicitate and celebrate Murlikant Petkar in the capital city. This is indeed a very proud moment for the team, as the film will first be shown to dignitaries from the Army.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Kartik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

On the work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

