Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes: Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's special dance leaves fans awestruck | WATCH

Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes: Shraddha Arya's special dance leaves fans awestruck

The popular television show Kundali Bhagya completed its 1000 episodes. Zee TV’s popular fiction show has received much appreciation and admiration from the audience. The lead actors of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan and Shraddha Arya aka Preeta took to their Instagram accounts and shared the exciting news with their fans and followers. Shraddha posted a video of herself dancing to the tunes of the popular song 'Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayeinge Ye Nazar Laut Ke Phir Aayegi.'

Sharing the video, Shraddha penned a heartfelt note. "Dedicating this song on behalf of the whole team of #KundaliBhagya to all its fans, lovers, followers & critics on the occasion of it completing a full 1000 episodes today. (A rare milestone to be achieved by any tv show in today’s time) I’ll call it the Love of the viewers , immense hardwork of the cast & crew and of course, the MAGIC of Miss @ektarkapoor. We, The Team Of Kundali Bhagya, Thank Each one of you for the love & support!", she wrote in the caption.

Shraddha looked gorgeous in a pink saree. Many celebrities took to the comments section and wishes the actress on the success of the show. Producer of the show Ekta Kapoor wrote, "U guys r rockstars." Teri Meri Ikk Jindari actor Adhvik said, "Congratulations shradha & Best wishes for many more such milestones in life n career."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture of him praying. "Starting the journey of next 1000 episodes with Ganpatiji’s blessings," he wrote in the caption.

Earlier, he also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations on the sets of the show. Check them out here:

For the unversed, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The romantic drama is created by Ekta Kapoor and is being aired since 2017.