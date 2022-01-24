Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARYA12 Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya proud of hubby Rahul Nagal's cooking skills

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta, actress Shraddha Arya surprised everyone when she tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in November last year. Since then, she has been sharing lovely glimpses of her happily married life on social media, be it the time she spends with Rahul at home or their recent getaway to Maldives.

Recently, Shraddha took to Instagram to share a picture of a pizza that she said Rahul made all by himself at home for them. From the image, it sure seems like the couple enjoyed a scrumptious dinner, courtesy of Rahul. Alongside the image, Shraddha wrote, "My hubby's first attempt at making pizza at home, by himself and I can't be more proud (sic)."

Earlier, Shraddha took to her social media account and shared a screenshot of a fake profile that she claimed was made in her husband's name. She revealed Rahul is not on social media and requested fans to unfollow the impostor. She wrote, "Spread the word, guys...Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site."

The actress and her husband went on their honeymoon to Maldives from where she shared several photos of her unwinding on the beach with him. The newly married couple seemed to be having loads of fun time with each other on the romantic getaway.

Last year in December, Shraddha's highly popular show Kundali Bhagya took a two year leap in the timeline. As per the current narrative, the audience sees Preeta (Shraddha) living with her family and working as a physiotherapist in a clinic. Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) pleads Preeta to save the Luthra family from Prithvi Malhotra (Sanjay Gagnani). Preeta decides to return to the Luthra mansion and realises it's now owned and run by Prithvi Malhotra.

In September last year, Shraddha also featured in the music video of Na Maar opposite actor, host and reality show participant Karan Kundrra. The track was sung by Bigg Boss 15 and Titliyaan singer Afsana Khan.