KumKum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya bids goodbye as Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar’s show takes over amid coronavirus

In his second speech on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country as only prevention against coronavirus. The suspension has been imposed on the shooting of all the films and television shows till April 15 which has now bought the fans under tension as to what will they watch to pass their time at home. Even the makers are worried about what they will do when their episode bank will run out. Well now, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has made a special announcement, claiming that her two popular shows KumKum Bhaya and its spinoff Kundali Bhagya will come to an end and on their place will air Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer ALTBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share this piece of good news with her fans and wrote, "V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can’t do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe."

Talking about the web series, it is based on the story of a superstar Karan Khanna (played by Ram) who plans a trip to Mahabaleshwar with his strict counsellor Dr. Tripurasundari Nagrajan aka Tipsy (played by Sakshi) later which love blossoms between the two people who are poles apart of each other.

Watch the trailer of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat here:

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2 trailer:

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 3 trailer: