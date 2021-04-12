Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJIT TANEJA Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja tests COVID-19 positive

Television's popular show Kumkum Bhagya's former actor Arjit Taneja has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans, followers and well-wishers that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a post. Arjit wrote,"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under quarantine and following all necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is."

He also urged people who had come in his contact to get tested for the COVID-19 virus as a precautionary measure. He added, "If you have come in contact with me recently then please get tested - for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and is spreading. Don't let your guard down. (I kind of did). Take care and be safe!!"

Her friends and fellow celebrities from the industry showed their concern for him and wished him a speedy recovery in the comments. Actress Shikha Singh wrote, "Whatttttt noooo. Take care buddy." Drashti Dhami commented, "Take care." Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shardul Pandit, Shraddha Arya, Pryanca Talukdar also poured in their good wishes for the actor.

On the professional front, he was last seen in a cameo role in Naagin 5 and its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai. Arjit rose to fame with his role as Purab in Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. He has also featured in some music videos.