Kirat Bhattal: Meet Gaurav Kapur’s ex-wife who parted ways after 7 years With Gaurav Kapur making his relationship official with Kritika Kamra, the search on Gaurav's first wife has intensified online. So, let's know everything about Gaurav Kapur's first wife Kirat Bhattal.

TV presenter Gaurav Kapur made his relationship official with TV and OTT actor Kritika Kamra, on Wednesday. The two are rumoured to be together for some time and seems like the couple is ready to take the next big step since they have brought their relationship in public eye.

With this, the search on Gaurav's first wife, Kirat Bhattal, has also intensified online. So, let's know everything about Gaurav Kapur's first wife.

Who is Kirat Bhattal?

Kirat Bhattal came into the spotlight when she married VJ-turned-actor Gaurav Kapur in a quiet ceremony on November 2, 2014, in Chandigarh.

Originally from Delhi, Kirat worked as a model and television presenter. Her early career included modelling assignments and hosting a fashion/travel-oriented show, before she stepped into the public eye through her marriage.

Early career and public profile

Before her brief stint in limelight through marriage, Kirat had appeared in modelling campaigns and was associated with television shows. According to public records, she was active in fashion-modelling and had explored work in regional cinema as well.

Her wedding to Gaurav Kapur, who by then had become a known face due to his work in sports broadcasting and earlier acting, brought her added visibility. The ceremony was attended by close friends and some names from the entertainment and sports world, reflecting a modest yet celebrated beginning to their marital journey.

Marriage, separation and public interest

While the couple looked picture-perfect at their wedding, over time their paths diverged. According to public records, the marriage did not last long as Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal separated and the couple was officially divorced in 2021.

In the years since, Kirat has kept a low profile, stepping away from the media glare. Not much is publicly known about her present activities.

