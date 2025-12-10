Akshaye Khanna will be next seen in Mahakali; intense look as Shukracharya goes viral after Dhurandhar release Akshaye Khanna has left a lasting impression with his powerful performance as the villain in Dhurandhar. He will next be seen in Prashanth Varma's Mahakali in the role of Shukracharya.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the nation because of his killer performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Everyone is praising Akshaye's negative role of Rehman Dakait in this spy thriller.

Meanwhile, we are going to tell you about Akshaye Khanna's upcoming film, which was announced before the release of Dhurandhar. So, let's find out which movie Akshaye will be seen in next year, making a splash on the big screen.

What is Akshaye Khanna's upcoming movie?

Akshaye Khanna has left a lasting impression with his powerful performance as the villain in Dhurandhar. Currently, if there is any celebrity in the entertainment industry who is getting the most attention, it is Akshaye Khanna. After seeing his brilliant performance in Dhurandhar, everyone is now eager to know about Akshaye's upcoming film.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Akshaye Khanna's next film is titled Mahakali. It is being directed by the famous South Indian filmmaker Prashanth Varma, who has previously made blockbuster films like Hanu-Man. In Mahakali, Akshaye will be seen making his Telugu debut in the role of Asura Guru Shukracharya, whose first look was released by the makers a long time ago.

Although the release date of Mahakali is yet to be revealed, it is certain that this South Indian film will be released in theaters next year in 2026. It is also worth noting that Akshaye will be making his Telugu cinema debut with Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna can be seen in Dhurandhar 2

Spoiler Alert! Before Mahakali, you will see a glimpse of Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar Part 2. Although his character dies in Dhurandhar, his flashback story will be seen in the sequel. For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.

