Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Balraj Sayal gets married to singer Deepti Tuli. See pics

This year was quite a dull one as the whole world was struggling with the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Amidst such a situation there was hardly any good news in B-town. However, we have come across a happy event that will put a smile on your face. Comedian, actor Balraj Syal has tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli. Yes, the nuptial hush-hush affair which took place on August 7, 2020 in Jalandhar.

Both Balraj and Deepti have shared their wedding picture on Instagram where the duo are posing for the camera after the ceremony was over. Take a look at the post here:

Talking about his Mrs. Right in an interview, Balraj had shared that Deepti was just 15 minutes from his home, but it took him almost a year to find her and go down on his knees to pop ‘the’ question. The actor also mentioned that it was love at first sight for him.

Recalling their first meeting in Chandigarh last year, he said, “We met in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. I was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. I developed an instant liking for her, but I guess, she didn’t like me much or else she would have responded to my text messages (laughs!). Later, I went to shoot for Fear Factor: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and kept texting her, but didn’t get a desired response.”

He further added “It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations. I met her a couple of times after I returned, and proposed marriage to her on my birthday (January 26), during a getaway in Goa. She was taken by surprise and didn’t respond immediately. Then, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' came my way. After coming out, I spoke to her again about marriage and she agreed.”

We wish the two a very happy married life.

