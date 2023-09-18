Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Update: Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sheezan Khan

In the most recent episode of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,' viewers witnessed some intense and dynamic tasks among the contestants. They had to perform an elimination task after which Sheezan Khan got evicted. With this, he became the sixth contestant to exit the show, following the previous eliminations of Daisy Shah, Anjum Faikh, Anjali Anand, Rohit Roy, and Ruhi Chaturvedi. The weekend was packed with entertainment and fierce competition, as Hina Khan, Faisal Sheikh, and Divyanka Tripathi entered the show as challengers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition. They offered the existing contestants an opportunity to overcome their 'fear fanda' and raised the stakes in the competition.

In the episode, Faisal had a face-off with Shiv Thakare in a task, and Shiv performed exceptionally well, earning praise from host-director Rohit Shetty. Subsequently, Faisal took on an underwater task and challenged Dino James, Nyrra and Sheezan to do the same. While Dino and Nyrra successfully conquered their fears and completed the underwater task, Sheezan encountered difficulties during the challenge. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the task within the allotted time, leading to his failure in removing his "fear fanda." As a consequence, Sheezan was voted out of the competition.

ALSO READ: Zareen Khan issues clarification after reports of her being served with arrest warrant surfaces

In the final task, Arjit Taneja and Sheezan were pitted against each other, and Rohit Shetty made it clear that the one who failed to complete the task would be eliminated and sent back to India, along with Mr Faisu. The eviction task was a challenging one, involving both height and electrical currents, with a 10-minute time limit for each contestant.

Arjit managed to successfully complete the task within the allotted time, securing his spot on the show and avoiding elimination. Unfortunately, Sheezan couldn't accomplish the task within the given time frame, leading to his elimination from the competition. With this, both Sheezan and Faisu had to leave the show.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13' is aired every Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV at 9 pm.

ALSO READ: Jab We Met 2 confirmed! Former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to reunite for sequel?

Latest Entertainment News